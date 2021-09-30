Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087716309
Christmas pink table setting with gold modern decoration and silverware. Holiday dinner party. View from above. Festive feel good.
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveballbaublesbokehchristmasclose upcollectioncopy spacecopyspacecrockerycutlerydecordiningdinnerdinnerwaredishwareeleganceemptyfestive feel goodflatwareforkgarlandgoldgold potalkitchenwareknifeluxurymenumetallicmonochromenapkinnobodypinkpink backgroundplaceplaterestaurantromanticsetsilverwaretable settingtablescapestablewaretop viewutensilxmas
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist