Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094674152
Christmas pine leaf with red bauble decoration on wooden table
w
By wee dezign
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbaubleborderboxing daybranchbrowncardcelebratechristmaschristmas treeconecopy spacedecemberdecordecorativeeveevergreenfestivefirframegreengreetinghappyholidayinvitationleafluxurymerrymerry christmasnaturenew yearnoelornamentpineredseasonalshinystarstill lifetabletop viewtraditionaltreewinterwoodxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist