Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094673879
Christmas pine branch on wooden table background
w
By wee dezign
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundborderboxing daybranchbrowncardcelebratechristmaschristmas treeconecopy spacedecemberdecordecorativeeveevergreenfestivefirframegarlandgreengreetinghappyholidayinvitationleafmerrymerry christmasnaturenew yearnoelornamentpineseasonalstill lifetabletop viewtraditiontraditionaltreewinterwoodxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist