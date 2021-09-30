Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089690429
Christmas photograph, a metal jew's harp lies on a gray cloth next to fishing branches and dried apples
P
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
altaiancientantiquebackgroundcelebrationceremonychristmasclassiccultureequipmentethnicethnicalfestivefolkfolkloregiftgreenharphistoryinstrumentinstrumentsisolatedjawjewjuicekomuzmetalmouthmusicmusicalmusical instrumentnationalnaturalnatureobjectoldpastphotoplantpresentsreligionshamanshamanismsoundsteeltexturetraditiontraditionaltreevintage
Similar images
More from this artist