Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085759799
Christmas, people and winter holiday concept. Happy smiling woman wearing white knitted hat as closeup face xmas portrait.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
30sbeautycaucasianchristmascloseupclothingconceptdentaldentistdentistryfacefashionglamourgloveshappyhathealthyholidayholidaysknittedknitwearlifestylelipstickluxurymakeupmerrymittensmodelnew yearperfectportraitresortseasonskismilesmilingsparklerstylesweaterteethtoothytravelwarmwearwhitewinterwomanxmas
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist