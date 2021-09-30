Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083237804
Christmas, New Year mock up composition of garland of fir branches with Christmas decor and gingerbread and cinnamon on a red background with copy space, Christmas mock up for text. Flat lay card
T
By Tanya Dol
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovebackgroundbakingbannerblankbordercardchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas foodcinnamoncitrousclovecompositionconceptcookiescopy spacecreativedecordecorationemptyevergreenfir treeflatlayfor textframegarlandgingerbreadholidaylayoutminimalmock upmockupnew yearorangeornamentoverheadpatternpinepostcardredrusticsnowsprucestarstemplatetexttraditionup highxmas
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist