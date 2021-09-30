Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093278927
Christmas and New Year card. HOHOHO handmade sign with glitter and Santa Claus hat on wooden background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbusinesscardcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas hatcolorfulcommercecommercialconceptcreativedecemberdecorationdesigneducationfestivegreengreeting cardhandmadehatholidayillustrationinspireisolatedmessagenewnew yearornamentplaypostposterpromotionredsalesanta hatshopsignstoresymboltabletexttoytypewhitewoodwoodenwordyear
Similar images
More from this artist