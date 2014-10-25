Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Christmas, Mammillaria Schiedeana, Bunny Ear, Opuntia microdasys plant cactus succulent hobby lifestyle art gardening tree houseplant home leisure selective focus
Formats
4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG