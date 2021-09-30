Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102351323
Christmas hot mulled wine with cinnamon, cloves and anise star on a wooden background. Hot mulled wine for winter and Christmas on a wooden rustic table. Red hot wine in a jug.
R
By Roman Nerud
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alcoholanisearomaticautumnbackgroundbeveragechristmascinnamoncinnamon sticksclovecupdarkdecorationdeliciousdrinkfruitglassgluhweingrogholidayhomemadehothot toddyingredientsjuglemonmugmullednutmegorangepitcherpunchredrollsrusticseasonalslicespicespicedspicesstarsweettabletraditionalwarmwarming drinkwarmthwinewinterwooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist