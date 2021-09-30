Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085706309
Christmas holiday delivery and sustainable gifts concept. Green gift boxes wrapped in eco-friendly packaging with recycled paper under decorated xmas tree.
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boxboxeschristmasconceptdecemberdecordecorateddecorativedeliverydesignecoeco-friendlyenvironmentallyfriendlygiftgiftsgreenhandmadehappyholidayholidayshomehomemadeinteriorluxurymerryminimalistnew yearonlineorderorganicpackagingpaperpostpresentsrecycledreusableseasonshippingstylesurprisesustainabletreevintagewrapwrappedwrappingxmaszero waste
Similar images
More from this artist