Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089161610
Christmas and happy New Year concept. Curious woman office employee covering eyes with hands and guessing what inside of gift box, young surprised businesswoman getting x-mas present at work
V
By VK Studio
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boxbusinesswomancelebratechristmasclosecomputercoverdecorateddecorationemployeeeuropeaneveexcitedexpressioneyesfemalegifthandhappinesshappyholidayshomeindoorsitalianjoyjoyfulmerrynewofficeopenparcelpresentreceiveribbonroomsittingsmilingspanishsurprisetablewinterwomanworkworkerworkplacewrappedxmasyearyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist