Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Christmas greeting card with wooden train.New Year magic background with holiday decorations: bokeh, christmas tree.New year's eve.copy space, soft focus
Wooden Xmas toy. House with deer. Christmas green tree with decorative items for winter season. Holidays background. Red and golden wreath with lights. Close Up
Christmas house decorative object
gingerbread house in living room. Christmas morning. Wonderful holiday mood
Christmas cake decorated by ginger bread and icing sugar in winter theme with snow effect
Gindger christmas house on a wooden table with fir wreath and lights
Snowman with Christmas tree .Merry christmas and happy new year concept.
Christmas house tree snow decoration

See more

1575119995

See more

1575119995

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125598354

Item ID: 2125598354

Christmas greeting card with wooden train.New Year magic background with holiday decorations: bokeh, christmas tree.New year's eve.copy space, soft focus

Formats

  • 5249 × 3500 pixels • 17.5 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Chernyshkova Natalia

Chernyshkova Natalia