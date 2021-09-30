Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086659940
Christmas greeting card with various nuts in fir tree shaped plate and wooden snowflakes. Top view ,flat lay, copy space
V
By Veliavik
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovealmondalmondsantioxidantassortedassortmentbackgroundbranchbrowncalendarcashewcelebrationchristmascopycopy spacedecemberdecoratedecorationdecorativefestivefir treeflat layfoodgrouphazelnuthazelnutshealthyholidaymacadamiamerrynaturalnewnutnutspecanpecan nutspeeledpistachiopistachiosproteinseasonseasonalshapesnacksnowflaketopvegetarianwoodenxmasyear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist