Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086442800
Christmas gifts and branches of Christmas tree on dark wooden background. Copy space.
M
By Mary_AMM
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedarrangementballbaublebowcelebrationchristmaschristmas ornamentchristmas treechristmastimeclose-upcompositioncopycopy spacedarkdecemberdecorateeveningeventfestivefirgiftgift boxgreengreetinghomehorizontalindoorslayoutmerrymerry christmasornamentoverheadpackagepaperplankpresentredribbonruralrusticseasonalspacesprucetexttoytraditionvintagexmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist