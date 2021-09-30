Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2088067558
Christmas gift box wrapped in craft paper, homemade packaging , white wooden background, copy space. Gift box present inside santa hat.
A
By Anasta_Rass
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
boxboxingboxing daycandycandy canecanecardboard boxchristmaschristmas decorationconceptcopycopy spacecraftdaydecorationeveflat layflatlygiftgift boxhand-madehandcrafthappyhatholidaykraftlifestylemerryminimalismnewnew yearpackagepaperplace for textpresentredretrorusticsantasanta hatsimplicityspacestyletop viewvintagewhite backgroundwoodxmasyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist