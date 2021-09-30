Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2098447303
Christmas gift box with red ribbon and bow hanging on frosted pine tree branch. Happy new year greeting card. Christmas decoration, winter present, small gift box on branch covered with snow
T
By Tricky_Shark
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022backgroundbowboxbranchcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas treecloseupcolddecordecoratedecorateddecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirfrostgiftgift boxgreetinghanginghappyholidayholidaysmerry christmasnewnew yearornamentpackagepinepostcardpresentredribbonsmallsnowsnowysurprisetoytreetree branchvalentinewhitewinteryear
Similar images
More from this artist