Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082476530
christmas garland with red spheres and green background.
E
By Edgar BJ
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbannerblackblack backgroundblueborderbowboxcardcelebrationchristmascompositioncopycopy spacecopy textdecorationdesignelegantfestivefirflatlayflyergiftsglittergoldgoldengraphic resourcesgreenluxurymockupno peopleornamentposterredspacesparklespheresstockeros1tableviewvintagewallpaperwinterwoodxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist