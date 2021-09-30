Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083434184
Christmas decoration concept composition with thuja branches in glass vase and golden deer on the white table.
M
By Maria Rom
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmospherebackgroundballsbokehbranchcardcelebrationchest of drawerschristmascompositionconceptconedecemberdecordecorationdecorativedeerdesignevergreenfestivefirgiftgoldgoldengreengreetingholidayinteriormerrynewornamentpatternplantseasonsprucestarsymboltablethujatraditionaltreevasewhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist