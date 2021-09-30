Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082660508
Christmas cosmetic white background. Mockup of moisturizer cosmetic product in a jar on a cylinder podium on a white background with Christmas decorations. Christmas gifts for women. Copy space
United States
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundbeautyblankboxcarechristmascleancompositionconceptcontaincontainercosmeticcosmeticscreamcylinderdesignemptyhealthjarluxurymakeupminimalminimalismmock upmoisturizernew yearpackagingpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductproduct standsaleshowskinskin carespastagestandtemplatetransparenttreatmenttrendytubwellnesswhitewomanxmas
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist