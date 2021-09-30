Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092283659
Christmas composition. A Christmas tree decorated with toys and a garland and gingerbreads. High quality photo
y
By yulyamade
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blurredbokehboxbrightcelebrationchristmaschristmas compositionchristmas treecozydecemberdecordecorateddecorationdecorationsdecorativedesignfestivefir treegarlandgiftgift boxesgiftsgingerbreadsgoldgoldengreenholidayhomehome decorationslanternslightlightsnew yearornamentpresentredred gift boxroomseasonseasonaltoystraditionaltreewinter
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist