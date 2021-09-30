Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086806259
Christmas composition made of festive decor with copy space. Flat lay banner
g
By gostua
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventaestheticarrangementbackgroundbannerbanner backgroundbouquetcardcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas cardcolorfulcompositionconceptcraftdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesigneventfestiveframegiftgreetinghappyholidaymerrymerry christmasnaturenewnew yearornamentpartypresentredseasonseasonalstarsymboltable settingtraditiontreetrendwallpaperwhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist