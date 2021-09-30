Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080659745
Christmas composition, gifts, fir tree branches, red decorations on blue background, winter, new year concept. flat lay, copy space.
UKRAINE
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backdropbackgroundballborderbotanicalboxcardcelebratechristmaschristmas ornamentchristmastimecompositionconceptcongratulationcopy spacedecorationeveeventfestiveframegiftglittergreenerygreetingholidayideamagicmerryminimalnew yearobjectsornamentpreparationpresentribbonroundsantaseasonalshinysimplesparklingspherestarsurprisetoytraditiontree branchwrappingxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist