Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095284268
Christmas composition gift box witn red bow and shopping cart. Sale, shopping, black friday, cyber monday, New year concept, top view, flat lay, copy space, isolated on minimal yellow background
m
By makanna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anisebackgroundbranchbrowncardcelebrationcinnamoncitruscolorfulcompositiondecemberdecordecorationdryeventfestivefirflatfoodframefruitgiftgreetingholidayingredientmerrynaturalnewnew yearpresentredrusticsaleseasonshoppingslicespacespicetabletangerinetoptop viewtraditionviewwinterwoodwoodenxmasyearyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist