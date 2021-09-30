Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084109778
Christmas collection objects. 4 Gnomes. Elves. Scandinavian santa claus. New year. Objects isolated on white background with clipping path and full depth of field.
M
By Mariespbdmd
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmospherebannercardcelebrationchristmas collectionchristmas gnomeclauscloseupcollectioncolorfulcutedecemberdecordecorationdecorativedifferentelementelfelvesfantasyfather christmasfeltfestivefestive seasonfigurefigurinefunnygnomegreetingholidayhomemadeisolatedmerrymerry christmasminimalistnew yearnoelobjectredsantasanta claus toyscandinavianseasonalswedishsymboltraditiontraditionalwhitewhite backgroundwinter
Similar images
More from this artist