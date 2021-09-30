Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087558272
Christmas candy and christmas tree happy new year background on pink background.
O
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
20212022bowbranchbuyingcardcelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas sugarchristmas treecloseupconceptconfetticopy spacedecemberdecordecorationdesignfestive backgroundfunnygiftgift basketglitteringgreetinghappy new yearholidaylightmarketmerry christmasmothers daynew yearnew year backgroundpartypinkpresentpurchaseredribbonrusticsalessanta clausseasonalsetshinyshoppingstarstablevintagewinterwrapping
Categories: Religion, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist