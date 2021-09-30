Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083599484
Christmas Banner. winter, new year composition. Christmas garlands in the shape of a house on beige background. Flat lay, top view, copy space.
I
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aboveabstractbackgroundbannerbordercardcelebrationchristmaschristmas lightscopycopyspacecreativedecemberdecorationdesignelectricfestiveflatgarlandgiftgleamglintglitterglowhappyholidayhomeideailluminationlaylayoutlightlight bulbmagicmerrynew yearnoelornamentpostcardset sail champagneshimmershinespacesparkletopviewwinterwinterlyxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist