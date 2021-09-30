Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091084079
Christmas banner. Gift wrapped in golden printed paper, ornaments, star confetti and natural green fir tree branches on light blue background. Holiday mockup with present. Flat lay, copy space.
G
By Gorina Anna
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abovebackgroundballbannerbaublebranchcardcelebrationchristmascompositionconceptconfetticopy spacecreativedecemberdecordecorationdesignfestivefirflat layframegiftgoldengreengreetinghappyholidayinvitationmerrymerry christmasmockupnavidadnew yearnobodyornamentoverheadpaperpresentseasonstarstylishsurprisesymboltemplatetop viewtraditionaltreewinterxmas
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist