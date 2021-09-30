Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086196998
Christmas ball with the emblem of USA on a Christmas tree branch. Christmas and New Year concept.
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaamericanbackgroundballbaublebrightcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas holidayschristmas lightschristmas treecollectioncolor imageconceptualdecemberdecordecorationdesigneffectemblemfestivityflagglowinggreetingholidayilluminatedillustrationisolatedmerrynationalnewornamentornamentsornateredribbonroundseasonshapeshinespherestarstatessunlighttreeunitedusawhite
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist