Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089690756
Christmas baking concept with gingerbread. Christmas gingerbread cookies decorated icing for sending homemade cookies as a gift.
L
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakedbiscuitbrowncakecandycelebrationchristmascinnamoncookiecookingdecorateddecorationdeliciousdessertfestivefoodfrostinggiftgingergingerbreadhappyholidayhomehomemadehouseicingmannewornamentpastryseasonseasonalsnacksnowsnowflakespicestarsugarsweettabletraditiontraditionaltreewhitewinterwoodenxmasyear
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist