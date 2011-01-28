Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Christian Street Shrine with Virgin Mary Guadalajara Mexico Resubmit--In response to comments from reviewer have further processed image to reduce noise and sharpen focus.
Photo Formats
3849 × 2630 pixels • 12.8 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG