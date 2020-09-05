Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Christian church cross in high steeple tower for prayer, photography consisting of beautiful church with cross on steeple tower to sincere prayer, cross steeple tower is church prayer over clear sky
Formats
2999 × 4498 pixels • 10 × 15 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG