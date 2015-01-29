Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Christening font and altar in a Norwegian Protestant church at Bekkelaget in Oslo with the image of a lamb. The church is built in 1920s architecture. Shallow depth of field with the font in focus.
Photo Formats
2024 × 3024 pixels • 6.7 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.