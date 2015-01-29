Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Christening font and altar in a Norwegian Protestant church at Bekkelaget in Oslo with the image of a lamb. The church is built in 1920s architecture. Shallow depth of field with the font in focus.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

40737778

Stock Photo ID: 40737778

Christening font and altar in a Norwegian Protestant church at Bekkelaget in Oslo with the image of a lamb. The church is built in 1920s architecture. Shallow depth of field with the font in focus.

Photo Formats

  • 2024 × 3024 pixels • 6.7 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Thor Jorgen Udvang

Thor Jorgen Udvang

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.