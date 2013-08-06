Images

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ - MARCH 18: Air New Zealand Dash 8 turboprop aircraft on March 18, 2009 in Christchurch. On January 26, 2010 Air NZ announced plans to expand its premium economy class.
45450199

CHRISTCHURCH, NZ - MARCH 18: Air New Zealand Dash 8 turboprop aircraft on March 18, 2009 in Christchurch. On January 26, 2010 Air NZ announced plans to expand its premium economy class.

  • 2744 × 1829 pixels • 9.1 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Tupungato

Tupungato

