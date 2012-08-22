Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Chocolate truffles and sale tag, macro. delicious homemade truffle with dark chocolate and cocoa powder. Gourmet candies made by chocolatier on spiral dipping tool. Sweet dessert. Chocolaterie border
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1096759904

Stock Photo ID: 1096759904

Chocolate truffles and sale tag, macro. delicious homemade truffle with dark chocolate and cocoa powder. Gourmet candies made by chocolatier on spiral dipping tool. Sweet dessert. Chocolaterie border

Photo Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

E

Elpisterra