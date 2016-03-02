Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Chocolate chip cookie with a bite taken out and blackberry, strawberry and blueberry fruit isolated over white background with reflection.
Photo Formats
7000 × 4667 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.