Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Chocolate cake with cream sponge cake decorated with cookies stands on a white stand on a white background. Isolated background. A tasty treat for a children's birthday party. Pastry craftsmanship
Delicious homemade red velvet cake with fresh berries on white background
Sponge cake with cream cheese layer. The cake is decorated with blueberries and strawberries. White isolated background. High quality photo
biscuit cake with cream cheese and chocolate topping with fresh berries closeup. Creamy cheesecake with chocolate cookies and cream biscuits. dessert isolated on black
Cake pastry product
Raspberry Chocolate Layer Cake
Sponge cake with cream cheese layer. The cake is decorated with blueberries and strawberries. White isolated background. High quality photo
Sponge cake with cream cheese layer. The cake is decorated with blueberries and strawberries. White isolated background. High quality photo

See more

1917832268

See more

1917832268

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132535655

Item ID: 2132535655

Chocolate cake with cream sponge cake decorated with cookies stands on a white stand on a white background. Isolated background. A tasty treat for a children's birthday party. Pastry craftsmanship

Formats

  • 3845 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliia Veselianska

Yuliia Veselianska