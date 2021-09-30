Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095751917
Chocolate cake in a box isolated on a white background. Chocolate dessert. Sweet food. Birthday cake. Cream culinary product. Cocoa dessert. White background.
m
By malaha.art
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbakerybirthdayboxbrowncakecaramelcartoncelebrationchocolateclippingcloseupcolorconfectioncontainercreamdarkdecorateddecorationdeliciousdessertdisposableeatflowersfoodfreshfrostinggiftgourmetholidayhomemadeisolatednobodypartypastrypathpieplasticplateroundsingleslicessnacksugarsweettastytransparentwhiteyummy
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist