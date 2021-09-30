Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087829181
Chocolate buttercream in a glass jar with a sliced wheat bread. Selective focus.
V
By VladKK
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
appetizerappetizingbackgroundbaguettebakebakeryblackbreadbreakfastbrownbutterchocolate butter creamchocolate pastechocolate spreadclose-upcloseupcookingcuisinedarkdeliciousdessertfoodgheeghee butterglassgourmethomemadeingredientisolatedjarknifemorningpastrypiece of breadready-to-eatslice of breadslicedsnacksweettabletexturetoasttraditiontraditionalutensilwheat breadwhiteyellow
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist