Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Chinese Zodiac of ox Year. 2009 will be ox year. Three Chinese characters on the ox's body mean happy new year, it pronounced SHEEN NANE HOW in Chinese, and ox in Chinese sounds like NEW
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

27680227

Stock Photo ID: 27680227

Chinese Zodiac of ox Year. 2009 will be ox year. Three Chinese characters on the ox's body mean happy new year, it pronounced SHEEN NANE HOW in Chinese, and ox in Chinese sounds like NEW

Photo Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

S

ssguy

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.