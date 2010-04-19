Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Chinese vegetarian fried rice and bean curd cuisine served with rice. Ingredients include bean curd and mushrooms. Suitable for food and beverage, healthy eating and lifestyle, and diet and nutrition.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

60422887

Stock Photo ID: 60422887

Chinese vegetarian fried rice and bean curd cuisine served with rice. Ingredients include bean curd and mushrooms. Suitable for food and beverage, healthy eating and lifestyle, and diet and nutrition.

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

gnohz

gnohz