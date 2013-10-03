Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
The Chinese style Chee Chin Khor pagoda at the Chao Praya river in Thonburi, Bangkok with a traditional wooden ferry built on an old rice barge in the foreground.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

32502469

Stock Photo ID: 32502469

The Chinese style Chee Chin Khor pagoda at the Chao Praya river in Thonburi, Bangkok with a traditional wooden ferry built on an old rice barge in the foreground.

Photo Formats

  • 2548 × 3858 pixels • 8.5 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 660 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 330 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Thor Jorgen Udvang

Thor Jorgen Udvang