Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092204717
Chinese new year's firecrackers decoration background (the word "fu" meaning fortune)
k
By kungfu01
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asiaasianbackgroundblessingcalligraphycelebrationchinachina festivechinesechinese new yearcoupletculturedecorationdesignfestivalfestivefirecrackerfirecrackersflowerfortunehappinesshappyholidayluckylunarnewnew yearnew year scrollsorientalplum blossomprosperityredscrollsspring festivalspring festival scrollssymboltraditiontraditionalyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist