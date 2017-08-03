Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Chinese dumpling is one of the most important foods in Chinese New Year. Since the shape of Chinese dumplings is similar to ancient Chinese gold or silver ingots, they symbolize wealth.
