Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
China. Yunnan. Shangri-La region. Zhongdian, now called Shangri-La. Ganden Sumsteling Gompa (Songzanlin Si) Buddhist Monastery.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

32641261

Stock Photo ID: 32641261

China. Yunnan. Shangri-La region. Zhongdian, now called Shangri-La. Ganden Sumsteling Gompa (Songzanlin Si) Buddhist Monastery.

Photo Formats

  • 3479 × 5217 pixels • 11.6 × 17.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

N

newphotoservice

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.