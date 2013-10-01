Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
China. Yunnan. Shangri-La region. Dequin, called Shangri-La. Way to Dequin, on the Tibetan Border.Buddhist Stupa. On the Background the Meili Snow Mountain Peack.
Photo Formats
5217 × 3479 pixels • 17.4 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG