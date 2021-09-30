Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094829726
Chili powder bright and colorful new year 2022, white and red peppers, chili peppers and garlic on a white textural background in spice.
K
By Kathpencil
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Rarely used
Insight
Usage and Popularity show how the Shutterstock community is engaging with this asset.
Related keywords
numberspice2022aromaticbackgroundcalendarcardcelebratecelebrationchilichili powdercompositionconceptcondimentcookingcuisineculinarydatedesigndifferentdryfigureflavoringfoodgourmetgraphicgreenhappyholidayingredientkitchenlaylayoutmixnewnew yearnumeraloverheadpaprikapepperplanredseasoningseedspicysymboltemplatetopviewyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Celebrities
Similar images
More from this artist