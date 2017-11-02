Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Chili peppers, Nahuatl chīlli, are berry-fruit of plants from Capsicum, members of the nightshade family Solanaceae. green chilly plant with chillies.
Edit
Red flower in the bayou
Organic chillies, raw and ripe on the tree in the garden with the background of straw.
Farmer field with ripe red and organic green pepper Chilli peppers harvesting
Red and green ripe chillies in plant garden with sunlight.
Organic hot chilly in the garden.
Chilli Padi, Bird's Eye Chilli, Bird Chilli, Thai pepper. The spicy taste of the wind, diuretic, bile ducts, alcohol used to solve the bubbles.
the beauty of many colored chilies

See more

1858210684

See more

1858210684

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139104165

Item ID: 2139104165

Chili peppers, Nahuatl chīlli, are berry-fruit of plants from Capsicum, members of the nightshade family Solanaceae. green chilly plant with chillies.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Meenu Varghese

Meenu Varghese