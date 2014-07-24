Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Chili peppers, Nahuatl chīlli, are berry-fruit of plants from Capsicum, members of the nightshade family Solanaceae. green chilly plant with chillies.
chilli plant or Capsicum Solanaceae
grass
Background of green and dry moss
green leaves background-natural background texture-green leaf in summer,rainy season
Natural background of green leaves. Garden plants texture. Perennial shrub plant.
Weed grass in tropical countries.
Green bamboo leaves background. Nature beauty.

See more

735352798

See more

735352798

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133455743

Item ID: 2133455743

Chili peppers, Nahuatl chīlli, are berry-fruit of plants from Capsicum, members of the nightshade family Solanaceae. green chilly plant with chillies.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Meenu Varghese

Meenu Varghese