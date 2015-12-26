Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Children's wooden cubes of different shapes - square, circle, triangle. Block, cylinder, pyramid. Red, blue, yellow. Shadows and lights. On a white table. Geometric shapes and colors. House of cubes.
Formats
6024 × 4020 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG