Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2089908727
Children's party. Amusing little boy and girl in elegant evening clothes hold a shining disco ball at a disco party on shiny gold foil curtains background. Kid's fashion and holidays.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
ballbeautybirthdayboybrightcelebrationcheerfulchildchildhoodchildrenchristmasclassicclassicalclothescouplecurtainsdiscodisco balldresselegantemotionaleveningeventexcitingfashionfestivefoil curtainsfriendsfungirlgoldgoldenhappyholidayjoyjoyfulkidslaughingmerrynew yearpartypeopleportraitpositiveshiningsmilesuittwoxmasyear
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist